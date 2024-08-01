Aprameya Engineering share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with 24% premium at ₹72 apiece on NSE SME

Aprameya Engineering share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. Aprameya Engineering share price today opened at ₹72, which is 24.14% higher than the issue price of ₹58.

The subscription period for Aprameya Engineering IPO commenced on Thursday, July 25, and ended on Monday, July 29. The offer's price range was set between ₹56 and ₹58, with a face value of ₹10 per share. There are multiples of those shares available as well as at least 2,000 shares that are up for bid. Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status was 192.57 times on the last day of bidding.

50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the NII section are made up of the IPO.

Individual investors had to deposit at least ₹1.16 lakh since an application must have a minimum lot size of 2000 shares. HNIs had to invest a total of ₹2.32 lakh at the higher price range because their minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4000 shares.

Aprameya Engineering Limited was established in September 2003 and has been providing top-notch medical equipment and infrastructure to healthcare institutions ever since. In hospitals and other healthcare institutions, this involves establishing, setting up, and maintaining operating rooms, newborn ICUs, pediatric ICUs, and prefabricated structural wards.

Aprameya Engineering IPO details The Aprameya Engineering IPO, valued ₹29.23 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 5,040,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The firm plans to cover its working capital needs, including long-term working capital raising, with the proceeds of the offering in addition to using them for general corporate purposes.

For the Aprameya Engineering IPO, Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP today Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP is +23. This indicates Aprameya Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Aprameya Engineering expected listing price was ₹81 per share, 39.66% more than the IPO price of ₹58, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'