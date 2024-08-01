Aprameya Engineering share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with 24% premium at ₹72 apiece on NSE SME

  • Aprameya Engineering share price today opened at 72, which is 24.14% higher than the issue price of 58. The subscription period for Aprameya Engineering IPO commenced on July 25, and ended on July 29. Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status was 192.57 times on the last day of bidding.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Aprameya Engineering share price lists on NSE SME today.
Aprameya Engineering share price lists on NSE SME today.(https://www.aelhealth.com/)

Aprameya Engineering share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. Aprameya Engineering share price today opened at 72, which is 24.14% higher than the issue price of 58.

The subscription period for Aprameya Engineering IPO commenced on Thursday, July 25, and ended on Monday, July 29. The offer's price range was set between 56 and 58, with a face value of 10 per share. There are multiples of those shares available as well as at least 2,000 shares that are up for bid. Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status was 192.57 times on the last day of bidding.

50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the NII section are made up of the IPO.

Also Read | Aprameya Engineering IPO allotment to be finalised today: How to check status?

Individual investors had to deposit at least 1.16 lakh since an application must have a minimum lot size of 2000 shares. HNIs had to invest a total of 2.32 lakh at the higher price range because their minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4000 shares.

Aprameya Engineering Limited was established in September 2003 and has been providing top-notch medical equipment and infrastructure to healthcare institutions ever since. In hospitals and other healthcare institutions, this involves establishing, setting up, and maintaining operating rooms, newborn ICUs, pediatric ICUs, and prefabricated structural wards.

Aprameya Engineering IPO details

The Aprameya Engineering IPO, valued 29.23 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 5,040,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The firm plans to cover its working capital needs, including long-term working capital raising, with the proceeds of the offering in addition to using them for general corporate purposes.

For the Aprameya Engineering IPO, Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

Also Read | Aprameya Engineering IPO booked 192.57x on the last day led by NIIs

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP today

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP is +23. This indicates Aprameya Engineering share price were trading at a premium of 23 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Aprameya Engineering expected listing price was 81 per share, 39.66% more than the IPO price of 58, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Aprameya Engineering IPO to open tomorrow; price band set at ₹56-58 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
