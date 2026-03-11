Apsis Aerocom IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price, other key details of SME IPO in 10 points

Apsis Aerocom IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of precision engineering firm Apsis Aerocom opened for public subscription on Wednesday, March 11. The SME IPO is witnessing healthy buying interest even as the grey market is indicating shares of the company can list at a modest premium. Meanwhile, Apsis Aerocom said it had raised over ₹10 crore from anchor investors by allocating 9,15,600 shares at a price of ₹110 per share.

Apsis Aerocom IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the Apsis Aerocom IPO GMP (grey market premium) was ₹8 on Wednesday. This indicates the SME stock could list at a premium of 7% at ₹118 on the NSE SME.

Apsis Aerocom IPO subscription status By 11:35 am on Wednesday, the SME IPO had seen an overall subscription of nearly 0.51 times, with the retail portion booked 0.70 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.80 times. QIB's portion had not seen any subscription till that time.

Apsis Aerocom IPO details 1. Apsis Aerocom IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 11, and will close on Friday, March 13.

2. Apsis Aerocom IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹104 to ₹110 per equity share.

3. Apsis Aerocom IPO objects: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to purchase of machinery, and for general corporate purposes.

4. Apsis Aerocom IPO size: The NSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 32.52 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each to raise nearly ₹36 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) portion in the issue.

5. Apsis Aerocom IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares.

6. Apsis Aerocom IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue has been offered to QIBs. They have been offered 15,39,600 shares (47.34% of the net issue). Retail investors have been offered 10,82,400 shares (33.28%), and NIIs have been offered 4,64,400 shares (14.28%).

7. Apsis Aerocom IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, March 16. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company to be credited to their demat accounts on the next business day, Tuesday, March 17, and bidders who fail to receive the allocation may receive a refund on the same day.

8. Apsis Aerocom IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's RHP, Oneview Corporate Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Integrated Registry Management Services is the registrar of the Apsis Aerocom IPO.

9. Apsis Aerocom IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Wednesday, March 18.

10. Apsis Aerocom business overview: The company is engaged in the field of precision engineering, with primary focus on the manufacture of components and allied services for the aerospace, defence and healthcare industries.

The company earned a profit of ₹2.55 crore in FY24, which rose to ₹6.64 crore in FY25. For the first six months in FY26, the company's profit stood at ₹3.12 crore.

Revenue from operations in FY24 was ₹16.87 crore, and in FY25, it was ₹20.49 crore. For the period ended September 30, 2025, the company's revenue was ₹13.65 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

