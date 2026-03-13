Apsis Aerocom IPO Day 3: Last day to buy - check GMP, subscription status, and other details for the SME IPO

Apsis Aerocom IPO Day 3: Today is the last day to buy the initial public offering of Apsis Aerocom, which opened for subscription on March 11. The SME IPO has set its price band in the range of ₹104-110 per share.

The company which aims to raise ₹35.77 crore from this issue is entirely a fresh issue of 33 lakh shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO allotment is expected on Monday, March 16, 2025, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares on Tuesday, March 17. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date of March 18, Wednesday.

Apsis Aerocom IPO GMP Today The grey market premium (GMP) for the SME IPO is ₹10 as of March 13. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹120, a premium of 9.09% from IPO price. It fell from ₹18 in the previous session.

Also Read | NSE picks 20 banks, eight law firms for mega IPO

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Apsis Aerocom IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 26.47 times by 11:30 am on Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 28.87 times, and NII portion was booked 56.39, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 0.02 times bids.

The company has received bids for 5.74 crroe shares against 21.70 lakh shares on offer.

Apsis Aerocom IPO Details The objectives of the issue include capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and general corporate purposes.

"We believe that listing will enhance our corporate image and visibility of brand name of our company. We also believe that our company will receive the benefits from listing of equity shares on the NSE Emerge Platform," the firm said in its red herring prospectus.

The lot size is 1200 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹2.64 lakh (2 lots, 2400 shares) at the upper end of the price band.

Separately, Apsis Aerocom said it has raised ₹10.07 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale opening for public subscription on Tuesday, March 10.

Oneview Corporate Advisors has been selected as the book running lead manager while Integrated Registry Management Services is the registrar of the issue. Moreover, the Market Maker of the company is Basan Equity Broking.

About Apsis Aerocom Established in 2022, APSIS Aerocom Limited operates in the precision engineering space, focusing on the manufacturing of components and providing related services for the aerospace, defence and healthcare sectors.