Apsis Aerocom IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

The Apsis Aerocom SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment will take place on Monday, March 16. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

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Apsis Aerocom shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, March 18. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Integrated Registry Management Services Private Ltd.

How to check Apsis Aerocom IPO Allotment Status on registrar's website? Step 1 - Access the registrar's website by navigating to https://www.integratedindia.in/

Step 2 - Select the IPO Name 'Apsis Aerocom' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3 - Choose one of the options: PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID.

Step 4 - Enter the PAN number, application number, or demat account number as applicable.

Step 5 - Click on the 'Search' button.

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Step 6 - You can view the status of your Apsis Aerocom IPO allotment on the screen (mobile/desktop).

How can one check Apsis Aerocom IPO Allotment Status in Demat Account? Step 1 - You can either contact the broker or log into your trading or demat account.

Step 2 - Check to see if the stock has been added to your account.

Step 3 - The shares that have been credited will show up in the Demat account if you have received an allotment.

How can one check the allotment status of Apsis Aerocom IPO in bank account? Step 1 - Access the bank account through which you submitted your Apsis Aerocom IPO application.

Step 2 - Check the Balance Tab. If you were allotted shares, the amount will be deducted. If your application was unsuccessful, the funds will be refunded to you.

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Step 3 - An SMS will be sent to you to confirm your allocation.

How to check Apsis Aerocom IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account, select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

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Apsis Aerocom IPO GMP today Apsis Aerocom IPO GMP is +18. Considering the upper end of Apsis Aerocom IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Apsis Aerocom share price was indicated at ₹128 apiece, which is 16.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹110.

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Based on the grey market activities over the last 12 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹23, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.