Aptex Ecotech IPO: Check GMP, subscription status & other key details

Aptex Ecotech IPO opened on November 27. The offering saw strong retail interest. The grey market premium indicates gains for investors post-listing.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Aptex Ecotech IPO listing is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 4.
Aptex Ecotech IPO listing is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 4.(iStock)

Aptex Ecotech IPO: The initial public offer of Aptex Ecotech opened for subscription on November 27 in the price band of 71 to 73 per share. Aptex Ecotech IPO, worth 25.54 crore, is entirely a fresh issue of 34.99 lakh shares.

The issue closes for subscription on Friday, November 29, with the allotment expected to be finalized on Monday, December 2. Aptex Ecotech IPO listing is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 4.

The minimum lot size of Aptex Ecotech IPO is 1600 shares, requiring an investment of 116,800 by the retail investors to subscribe to one lot of the issue.

The company plans to utilize the funds raised from the IPO to meet working capital requirements, for general corporate purposes and to meet public issue expenses, as per its RHP.

 

Also Read | Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share listing date

Aptex Ecotech IPO Subscription Status

Aptex Ecotech IPO sailed through on the first day itself amid strong demand from both retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

At the end of the second day, Aptex Ecotech IPO subscription stood at 23.82 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed the most at 37.31 times, followed by the NII portion at 24 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota garnered 0.04 times bids.

Aptex Ecotech IPO GMP

Aptex Ecotech IPO grey market premium or GMP stood at 35 apiece, suggesting a strong listing gain for its investors. Aptex Ecotech IPO GMP suggests the company shares could list at 108, a premium of 48% over the upper price band of 73.

Aptex Ecotech IPO GMP has risen sharply over the two days. It stood at nil on Tuesday but shot up to 35 when the IPO opened yesterday. So far, the GMP has remained steady at that level.

Also Read | Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details,10 key things to know

About Aptex Ecotech

Incorporated in 2009, Aptex Ecotech provides comprehensive solutions for water and wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse across various applications. Its services include the setup of raw water treatment systems for industrial processes, effluent and sewage treatment plants to comply with pollution norms, and the provision of sludge dewatering equipment.

Additionally, it specialises in recycling pretreated wastewater through membrane systems such as ultrafiltration, nano filtration, reverse osmosis, and disc-type RO, along with thermal and vapour compression-based evaporators and crystallisers for zero liquid discharge systems.

Some of the marquee customers of Apex Ecotech include Aditya Birla Group, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Haldiram, Hero Motocorp, Honda Cars, Honda Scooters & Motorcycle, HUL, Jubilant, Kohler, Lenskart, Mahindra & Mahindra and PepsiCo.

Apex Ecotech Limited's revenue increased by 53.1% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 88.31% between FY24 and FY23.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOAptex Ecotech IPO: Check GMP, subscription status & other key details

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

560.20
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
36.4 (6.95%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,167.00
03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-32.75 (-2.73%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.80
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-1.15 (-0.83%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,437.45
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
39.1 (1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Karur Vysya Bank share price

239.10
03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
9.1 (3.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

551.45
03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
7.9 (1.45%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,896.45
03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
40.05 (0.82%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,455.55
03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-7.6 (-0.22%)
More from 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,991.45
03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-481.35 (-7.44%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,427.95
03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-77.55 (-5.15%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,128.60
03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-59.3 (-4.99%)

Triveni Turbines share price

796.55
03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-38.75 (-4.64%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

ITI share price

295.40
03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
19.65 (7.13%)

Adani Power share price

560.20
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
36.4 (6.95%)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

35.88
03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
2.32 (6.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.