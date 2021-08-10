Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO: Things to know before you subscribe

''Aptus has posted strong growth in both NII and net profits of 46.2% and 54.7% between FY19-FY21. Despite the Covid-19 crisis the company’s asset quality has remained largely stable with GNPA and NNPA largely stable at 0.6% and 0.5% respectively at the end of FY2021. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/BV of 8.5x FY21 BVPS of Rs. 41.7 which is in line with Aavas Financers which is a comparable company. Given strong growth prospects, and industry leading return ratios we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue,'' Angel Broking said in a note.

