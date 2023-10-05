Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment date: Arabian Petroleum IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, October 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on October 5, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, October 6.

Arabian Petroleum IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, October 9 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Arabian Petroleum IPO.

If you have applied for the Arabian Petroleum IPO, you can check your Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment status of your application on the Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

How to check Arabian Petroleum IPO allotment status: Step 1: Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

Step 2: Select "Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO" from the drop-down list on the IPO Query page.

Step 3: Choose and enter your Application Number or PAN number.

Step 4: Click on the "Search" button.

Arabian Petroleum IPO GMP Today Arabian Petroleum IPO GMP today or grey market premium is + ₹7. This indicates Arabian Petroleum share price were trading at a premium of ₹77 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Arabian Petroleum IPO share price is ₹77 apiece, which is 10 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Arabian Petroleum IPO Details Arabian Petroleum IPO had been subscribed 19.91 times on September 27, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The IPO received bids for 5.46 crore equity shares as against 28.92 lakh shares offered, according to BSE.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPO opened for subscription on September 25 and closed on September 27. Arabian Petroleum IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.24 crore. The price band was fixed at ₹70 per share. The IPO lot size was 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors was ₹140,000.

