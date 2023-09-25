Arabian Petroleum IPO: Check price band, subscription status, GMP, other key things to know about SME IPO2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Arabian Petroleum IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.24 crore. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹70 per share.
Arabian Petroleum IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Arabian Petroleum Ltd, the automotive and industrial lubricants manufacturer, opened for public subscription on Monday, September 25.
