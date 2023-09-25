Arabian Petroleum IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Arabian Petroleum Ltd, the automotive and industrial lubricants manufacturer, opened for public subscription on Monday, September 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arabian Petroleum manufactures a wide range of lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants, etc., which are used for application in automobiles and industrial machines and appliances.

Arabian Petroleum IPO is a fixed price issue and an SME IPO that will remain open till September 27.

Here are key details, subscription status and GMP of Arabian Petroleum IPO:

Arabian Petroleum IPO Details Arabian Petroleum IPO opened for subscription on September 25 and will close on September 27. The company is likely to fix the basis of IPO allotment on October 4 and initiate refunds on October 5, while credit share on October 6.

Arabian Petroleum shares are proposed to be listed at NSE SME on October 9.

Arabian Petroleum IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.24 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹70 per share.

The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

The book running lead manager of the Arabian Petroleum IPO is Hem Securities, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Arabian Petroleum IPO Subscription Status Arabian Petroleum IPO received stellar response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the first day itself. The IPO has been subscribed 1.35 times so far on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 37 lakh equity shares as against 27.44 lakh shares offered, till 2:55 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 37% in the retail category and 1.43 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Arabian Petroleum IPO GMP Today Arabian Petroleum IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0 per share, as per market observers. This means that Arabian Petroleum shares are trading at their issue price of ₹70 apiece, without any premium or discount, in the grey market.

