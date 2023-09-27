Arabian Petroleum IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 20 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 23x
Arabian Petroleum IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.24 crore. The price band is fixed at ₹70 per share.
Arabian Petroleum IPO: Arabian Petroleum Ltd, the automotive and industrial lubricants manufacturer, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on September 25. Arabian Petroleum IPO is a fixed price issue and an SME IPO which ends today, September 27.
