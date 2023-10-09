Arabian Petroleum shares list with over 10% premium at ₹77.4 apiece on NSE SME
Arabian Petroleum IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares aggregating to ₹20.24 crore. The IPO price was ₹70 per share and the minimum lot size was 2,000 shares.
Arabian Petroleum IPO LIsting: Arabian Petroleum made a decent stock market debut on Monday in an otherwise weak market. Arabian Petroleum shares were listed at ₹77.40 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 10.57% to the issue price of ₹70 per share.
