ARC Insulation IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

ARC Insulation IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd. received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts towards ARC Insulation IPO allotment date which is likely today.

The public issue was open from August 21 to 25, and the ARC Insulation IPO allotment date is expected to be today, 26 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is likely August 29. ARC Insulation IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

The company is set to finalise the ARC Insulation IPO allotment status soon. After the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 28, and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check ARC Insulation IPO allotment status online through the website of NSE and IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities is the ARC Insulation IPO registrar.

In order to check ARC Insulation IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check ARC Insulation IPO allotment status online.

ARC Insulation IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your ARC Insulation IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ARC Insulation IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among PAN, Application Number or Demat Account Number

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on ‘Submit’

Your ARC Insulation IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ARC Insulation IPO GMP Today ARC Insulation shares are available at a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, ARC Insulation IPO GMP today is ₹5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of ARC Insulation & Insulators are trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their issue price.

ARC Insulation IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of ARC Insulation shares would be ₹130 apiece, which is at a 4% premium to the IPO price of ₹125 per share.

ARC Insulation IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO opened for subscription on August 21, and closed on August 25. ARC Insulation IPO allotment date is expected to be August 26, and IPO listing date is August 29. ARC Insulation shares will be listed on NSE SME.

ARC Insulation IPO price band was ₹119 to ₹125 per share. The company raised ₹41.19 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 28.80 lakh equity shares worth ₹38.06 crore and offer for sale of 2.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹3.13 crore.

ARC Insulation IPO was subscribed 18.71 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 17.27 times in the individual investors category, 15.12 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 26.84 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.