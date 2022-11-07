Archean Chemical IPO: GMP steady ahead of subscription opening

Archean Chemical IPO will comprise of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹805 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,61,50,00 equity shares by existing promoters and shareholders, including the India Resurgence Fund, a joint venture between the Piramal Group and Bain Capital. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹1,462 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it.