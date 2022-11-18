Archean Chemical IPO: GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment for Archean Chemical's initial public offering (IPO) has been done this week and all eyes are now on the company's shares listing which is expected to be next week. The public issue was subscribed 32.23 times by the close of the subscription period last week on Friday, November 11, 2022.