Archean Chemical IPO: GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment

Archean Chemical IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹805 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.61 crore shares by the promoter and investors. The price range for the offer was ₹386-407 per share. The firm plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for the redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}