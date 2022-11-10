Archean Chemical IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

Archean Chemical IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- Archean Chemical IPO: The company raised ₹658 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue
Specialty marine chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries' initial share sale got subscribed 30% on the first day of subscription that opened on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The issue, with a price band of ₹386-407 per share, will conclude on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Archean Chemical IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹805 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.61 crore shares by the promoter and investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 36 shares and in multiples thereof.
On Monday, the company raised ₹658 crore from anchor investors. The firm has allocated 1,61,67,991 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹407 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to ₹658 crore.
Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Segantii India Mauritius, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Government Pension Fund Global, ICICI Prudential, DSP Small Cap Fund, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, Nippon India MF and Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance have invested in the company via anchor book.
As per market observers, Archean Chemical shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹75 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world. It produces products from its brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the coast of Gujarat, and manufactures products at its facility near Hajipir in Gujarat. The firm plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for the redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by it.
“High entry barriers in the speciality marine chemicals industry bodes well for the company. In view of market leading position, established infrastructure, integrated production with cost efficiencies, consistent financial performance, high entry barriers for competitor, an experienced management team and attractive valuation, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue," said Reliance Securities.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
