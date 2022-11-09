“At higher price band, ACIL is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 3.8x, which is in-line to the peer average. The company’s operations are likely to get support from import substitution, lower exports from the China and lower cost of operations. Thus the macros of ACIL are positive, but demanded stretched valuation is a concern. Thus we assign a “Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.