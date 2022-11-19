Archean Chemical IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals strong debut2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Archean Chemical IPO: Share listing date for the initial public offerings (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd has been fixed on 21st November 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Archean Chemical Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities.