Archean Chemical IPO listing date fixed on Monday. GMP signals strong debut

Archean Chemical IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, ahead of share listing date, Archean Chemical IPO GMP ((grey market premium) has ascended despite weak closing on Friday. According to market observers, shares of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹120 in grey market today, which is ₹20 higher from its Thursday GMP of ₹100. They said that this rise in Archean Chemical IPO GMP signals that grey market is bullish on the scrip even though stock market sentiments are not much encouraging. They said that such rise in GMP of the public issue indicates strong debut of shares.