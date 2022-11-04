Archean Chemical IPO opens next week. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Archean Chemical IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited is going to hit primary markets on 9th November 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The public issue worth ₹1,462.31 will open for bidding on 9th November 2022 and it will remain open for subscribers till 11th November 2022. The chemical company aims to raise ₹1,462.31 crore from its public offer out of which ₹657.31 crore is reserved via offer for sale (OFS) route. Ahead of subscription opening, shares of Archean Chemical are available for trade in grey market as well. According to market observers, Archean Chemical shares are trading at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today.

