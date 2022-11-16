Archean Chemical IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment of Archean Chemical Industries Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Archean Chemical IPO schedule, the likely Archean Chemical IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,462.31 crore, can check Archean Chemical IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime private Ltd.

Archean Chemical IPO GMP today

Meanwhile grey market premium is signaling strong sentiments ahead of Archean Chemical IPO allotment date. According to stock market observers, Archean Chemical IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹100, which is ₹22 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹78. This means, grey market is expecting that Archean Chemical IPO listing would take place around ₹507 ( ₹407 + ₹100), which is around 25 per cent higher from its price band of ₹386 to ₹407 per equity share.

Archean Chemical IPO allotment status: Direct links

As mentioned above, bidders can login at BSE website — bseindia.com or at Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Archean Chemical IPO allotment status online.

Archean Chemical IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check one's share allotment status online on BSE, a bidder needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Archean Chemical IPO;

3] Enter Archean Chemical IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Archean Chemical IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Archean Chemical IPO allotment status check by PAN card

After announcement of share allocation, bidders can check their application status online by simply remembering their PAN card details. They need to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Archean Chemical IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Archean Chemical IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.