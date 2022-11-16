Archean Chemical IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status

Archean Chemical IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment of Archean Chemical Industries Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Archean Chemical IPO schedule, the likely Archean Chemical IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,462.31 crore, can check Archean Chemical IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime private Ltd.

