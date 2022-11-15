Archean Chemical IPO's share allotment this week; GMP steady2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- Archean Chemical IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹805 crore and an OFS of up to 1.61 crore shares
The initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries was subscribed 32.23 times by the close of the subscription period on Friday, November 11, 2022. The public issue received bids for 64,31,70,528 shares against 1,99,57,325 shares on offer, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).