Archean Chemical IPO's share allotment this week; GMP steady

The finalization of basis of share allotment of the initial share sale is expected to take place tomorrow i.e., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Friday, November 18, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.