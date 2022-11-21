Archean Chemical IPO share listing date today. Experts predict 'strong' debut

Archean Chemical: Hold or sell?

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "Investors responded positively to the issue, particularly the institutional side, which was subscribed 48.91 times while the retail side was subscribed 9.96 times, and the current GMP is 90, or 22% above the issue price. The issue was priced at a P/E of 22.82 based on annualized FY22 numbers. However, the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Nevertheless, the high debt-to-equity ratio (3.25 based on March, FY 22 consolidated numbers), high product, key customer concentration, and restructuring of loans during FY 17–18 make us averse to the issue. Furthermore, the three years of data are insufficient to conclude the sustainability of high growth and margins."