Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription

Archean Chemical IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited ended on Friday and now bidders are eagerly waiting for Archean Chemical IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 16th November 2022. In three days bidding from 9th November to 11th November 2022, the public issue worth ₹1,462.31 crore got subscribed 32.23 times whereas its QIB portion was subscribed 48.91 times. The public issue received 9.96 times subscription in retail segment. Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Friday session, grey market has gone highly bullish on the scrip. According to market observers, shares of Archean Chemical Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.

