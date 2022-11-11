Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 12:58 PM IST
- Archean Chemical IPO GMP today is ₹66, say market observers
Archean Chemical IPO: Subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) of Archean Chemical Industries Limited is going to end today. By 12:38 AM on third day of bidding, the public issue worth ₹1,462.31 crore has been subscribed 3.60 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.64 times. Meanwhile, after strong rally on Dalal Street today, Archean Chemical IPO (grey market premium) has surged in early morning deals. According to market observers, shares of Archean Chemical are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today.