Archean Chemical IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today

Archean Chemical IPO GMP

Market observers said that Archean Chemical IPO GMP today is ₹66, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹62 per equity share. They said that Archean Chemical IPO GMP dipped from around ₹80 levels to ₹62 levels after negative sentiments on Dalal Street. However, today's rally has brought the positive sentiments back at grey market in regard to Archean Chemical IPO. They expected this to move further if the bull run continues on Dalal Street. As subscription ends today for the public issue, those who were in wait and watch mode, they are also expected to take a final call on their investment decision in this IPO.