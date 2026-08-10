Ardee Industries IPO allotment status in focus. GMP, how to check status online — a step-by-step guide

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries Ltd ended on 7th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Ardee Industries IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to around 135 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the Ardee Industries IPO allotment date, which is most likely today.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today. This means Ardee Industries' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹16, up from ₹8 five days ago. So, Ardee Industries IPO GMP today has risen from ₹7 to ₹16 in the last five days. Market observers believe that positive sentiment in the secondary market and strong Ardee Industries IPO subscription status could be behind the more than 100% appreciation in the grey market premium on the company's stock.
As mentioned above, Ardee Industries' IPO allotment status may be made public on Monday. Those who have applied for the Ardee Industries shares can check the Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Ardee Industries IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select Ardee Industries Ltd in the IPO name;
3] Select either of Application Number, Demat Account of PAN card details; and
4] Click on the ‘submit’ option.
Your Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor ormobile phone screen.
The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely Ardee Industries IPO listing date is 14th August 2026.