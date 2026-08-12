Ardee Industries IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP signals on share debut

Ardee Industries IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, 12 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Ardee Industries IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, 10 August. According to details on the BSE website, Ardee Industries share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Ardee Industries share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per the notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that starting Wednesday, 12 August 2026, the equity shares of Ardee Industries Limited will be listed and made available for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Ardee Industries Ltd, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, launched its IPO for subscription from Wednesday, 5 August to Friday, 7 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 255.24 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 197.77 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 45.71 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Ardee Industries IPO subscription status stood at 133.66 times, as per BSE data.

Ardee Industries IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Ardee Industries IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹50 to ₹53 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.

Also Read | Ardee Industries IPO listing on Wednesday; GMP signals healthy listing pop

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today Ardee Industries IPO GMP today is +14.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Ardee Industries share was ₹67.5 apiece, which is 27.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹53.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 19 sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹16, according to expert analysis.

Ardee Industries IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹320 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.99 crore equity shares by the promoters.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on 27 July, promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal will each sell 99.87 lakh equity shares through the OFS.

The company plans to utilise ₹220 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to meet its incremental working capital requirements. A further ₹20 crore has been earmarked for debt repayment, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.