Ardee Industries IPO GMP remains steady after strong subscription status. Allotment date in focus

Ardee Industries IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ardee Industries Ltd ended on 7th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Ardee Industries IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to around 135 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the Ardee Industries IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. However, due to Saturday, the finalisation of share allocation may be delayed, and in that case, the Ardee Industries IPO allotment will be declared on Monday.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today. This means Ardee Industries' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹15, up from ₹7 three days ago. So, Ardee Industries IPO GMP today has risen from ₹7 to ₹15 in the last three days. Market observers believe that positive sentiment in the secondary market and strong Ardee Industries IPO subscription status could be behind the more than 100% appreciation in the grey market premium on the company's stock.
As mentioned above, Ardee Industries' IPO allotment status may be made public either today or on Monday. Those who have applied for the Ardee Industries shares can check the Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Ardee Industries IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select Ardee Industries Ltd in the IPO name;
3] Select either of Application Number, Demat Account of PAN card details; and
4] Click on the ‘submit’ option.
Your Ardee Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your mobile phone screen.
The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely Ardee Industries IPO listing date is 14th August 2026.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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