Ardee Industries IPO listing on Wednesday; GMP signals healthy listing pop. Details here

Ardee Industries shares are attracting investors' attention in grey markets. The latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests the stock could list at a decent double-digit premium.

Nishant Kumar
Published11 Aug 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Ardee Industries IPO will list on Wednesday. The GMP of the stock signals it could list at a premium.
Ardee Industries IPO will list on Wednesday. The GMP of the stock signals it could list at a premium. (Agencies)

Ardee Industries IPO: After witnessing healthy overall subscription and with share allotment done, Ardee Industries shares appear set to debut on the Indian bourses on Wednesday, 12 August.

The initial public offering (IPO) of energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap recycler, Ardee Industries, concluded with a healthy subscription of 139 times.

Ardee Industries shares are attracting investors' attention in grey markets. The latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests the stock could list at a decent double-digit premium.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP

According to grey market sources, Ardee Industries' IPO GMP on Tuesday morning was 13.5. This suggests the stock could list at 66.5 on the BSE and the NSE, a premium of 25.5% to the issue price.

The highest GMP of the IPO over the last two weeks was 16. The current GMP reflects the expectations of the stock's strong listing.

Ardee Industries IPO details

The book-build issue of 425.87 crore combined a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares to raise 320 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares, aggregating to 105.87 crore.

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Priced at 53 per share, the IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 5 August, and concluded on Friday, 7 August. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, 10 August.

As per the RHP, Ardee Industries specialises in the environmentally responsible recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, while reclaiming critical resources from waste streams.

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"Our product portfolio comprises pure lead and lead alloys such as lead calcium alloys, lead antimony alloys, lead tin alloys, lead silver alloys and lead cadmium alloys, which find applications in critical industries including energy storage, e-mobility, automotive, chemical, among others," reads the RHP.

For FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at 462.96 crore, which increased to 742.74 crore in FY25, and to 1,167.65 crore in FY26. Profit in FY24, FY25, and FY26 were 8.95 crore, 33.27 crore, and 84.68 crore, respectively.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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