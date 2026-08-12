Ardee Industries IPO listing: Shares debut at a 39% premium on BSE

Ardee Industries shares were listed at 73.60 on the BSE, a premium of 38.87% to the issue price of 53. On the NSE, the stock was listed at 72, up 35.85% from the issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Aug 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Ardee Industries share price debuted on a positive note on 12 August.
Ardee Industries share price debuted on a positive note on 12 August. (An AI-generated image)

Ardee Industries IPO listing: Ardee Industries' share price debuted on a positive note on Wednesday, 12 August, listing at a 39% premium on the BSE and a 36% premium on the NSE.

Ardee Industries shares were listed at 73.60 on the BSE, a 38.87% premium over the issue price of 53. On the NSE, the stock was listed at 72, up 35.85% from the issue price.

However, the stock saw some profit-booking soon after listing, dragging it down to 68.07 on the BSE and 68.11 on the NSE.

According to grey market sources, the stock's healthy listing exceeded expectations, with the grey market premium (GMP) on Ardee Industries shares at its highest level of 17 on Wednesday morning, indicating the stock could list at a 32% premium.

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Ardee Industries IPO details

Ardee Industries IPO was a book-build issue of 425.87 crore, combining a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares to raise 320 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares, aggregating to 105.87 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund incremental working capital requirements, payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

The IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 5 August, and concluded on Friday, 7 August, with a healthy subscription of 139 times. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, 10 August. The IPO price was 53 per share.

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Ardee Industries specialises in the environmentally responsible recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, while reclaiming critical resources from waste streams.

For FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at 462.96 crore, which increased to 742.74 crore in FY25, and to 1,167.65 crore in FY26. Profit in FY24, FY25, and FY26 were 8.95 crore, 33.27 crore, and 84.68 crore, respectively.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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