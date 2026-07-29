Ardee Industries IPO: Price band set at ₹50-53 per share; check key dates, issue details

Ardee Industries IPO price band: The Ardee Industries Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹50 to ₹53 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Ardee Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 5 August and will close on Friday, 7 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Ardee Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 4 August.

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The Ardee Industries IPO lot size is 281 equity shares and in multiples of 281 equity shares thereafter.

Ardee Industries IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Ardee Industries IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, 10 August and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 11 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Ardee Industries share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 12 August.

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Ardee Industries IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹320 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.99 crore equity shares by its promoters.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on 27 July, promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal will each offload 99.87 lakh equity shares through the OFS.

The company plans to utilise ₹220 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards meeting its incremental working capital requirements. It has also earmarked ₹20 crore for the repayment of debt, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.

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Company details Ardee Industries is engaged in the recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, with an installed recycling capacity of 1,56,950 MTPA. The company manufactures pure lead and lead alloys, which cater to diverse industries, including energy storage, electric mobility, automotive, and chemicals.

The company has delivered strong financial growth in recent years. Ardee Industries’ profit increased 154.5% to ₹84.7 crore in the year ended March 2026, compared with ₹33.3 crore in the previous year. During the same period, its revenue grew 57.2% to ₹1,167.7 crore from ₹742.7 crore, reflecting improved operational performance and business expansion.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.