Arisinfra Solutions files draft papers with SEBI for ₹600 crore IPO; Details here

Arisinfra Solutions Limited utilizes both technology and human expertise to optimize and oversee the procurement, sales, and delivery of construction materials.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Aug 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Arisinfra Solutions files DRHP with markets regulator SEBI to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore via IPO.
Arisinfra Solutions files DRHP with markets regulator SEBI to raise ₹600 crore via IPO.(iStock)

Arisinfra Solutions Limited has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company aims to raise up to 600 crore through this initial public offering, which comprises solely a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of 2 each.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for the following purposes: (i) Repayment or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, estimated at 204.60 crore; (ii) Funding the company's working capital requirements, estimated at 177 crore; (iii) Investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra Private Limited, to support its working capital needs, estimated at 48 crore; (iv) Purchase of shares from existing shareholders of its subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited (formerly ArisUnitern Private Limited), estimated at 20.40 crore; and the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes and potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Also Read | IPOs next week: Five public issues, two listings scheduled for next week

Among the prominent investors are Siddharth Shah, co-founder of Pharmeasy, who holds a 1.4% stake, equating to 775,320 equity shares in the company. The promoter group comprises Siddharth Shah, Ronak Kishor Morbia, Bhavik Jayesh Khara, Jasmine Bhaskar Shah, Priyanka Bhaskar Shah, Bhaskar Shah, and the Priyanka Shah Family Trust. Other key stakeholders include Aspire Family Trust, Think Investments PCC, and Zen Assets Trust.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (previously Edelweiss Securities Limited) are the lead managers for the issue.

About the company

Arisinfra Solutions Limited utilizes both technology and human expertise to optimize and oversee the procurement, sales, and delivery of construction materials. The company combines advanced technology with professional insight to simplify the process of acquiring bulk construction materials.

Also Read | Interarch Building IPO: Check out 10 key things from RHP before investing

By leveraging its network of vendors, Arisinfra sources and supplies construction materials to real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors, aiming to be a comprehensive solution for all their material needs.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 06:08 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOArisinfra Solutions files draft papers with SEBI for ₹600 crore IPO; Details here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,064.00-132.00
    Chennai
    72,416.00779.00
    Delhi
    72,276.001,058.00
    Kolkata
    72,135.00148.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.18/L0.43
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue