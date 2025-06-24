Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date likely tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of construction and infrastructure solutions provider Arisinfra Solutions Ltd received decent response. The bidding period has ended and Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment has been finalised, investors now focus on Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date which is likely tomorrow, June 25.

The public issue was open from June 18 to June 20, while the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment was fixed on June 24. Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date is likely 25 June 2025.

Ahead of Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date, here’s a look at the trends in the grey market premium (GMP).

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP Today Arisinfra Solutions shares are showing no buzz in the unlisted market. According to stock market experts, Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that Arisinfra Solutions shares are trading without any premium or discount to their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Arisinfra Solutions shares would be ₹222 apiece, which is at par to their issue price of ₹222 per share.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Details Arisinfra Solutions IPO opened for public subscription on June 18 and closed on June 20. The IPO allotment was finalized on June 23, and Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date is likely June 25. Arisinfra Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band was fixed at ₹222 per share. The company raised ₹499.60 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.25 crore equity shares.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO was subscribed 2.65 times in total as the issue received bids for 3.46 crore equity shares as compared to 1.30 crore shares on the offer, NSE data showed.

The retail investors segment was subscribed 5.59 times, the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 3.14 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 1.42 times.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.