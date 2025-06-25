Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted share debut in Indian stock market today

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: The equity shares of construction and infrastructure solutions provider Arisinfra Solutions Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after receiving decent demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date is today.

The public issue was open from June 18 to 20, while the IPO allotment was fixed on June 24. Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date is today, 25 June 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the equity shares of ArisInfra Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Arisinfra Solutions shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a muted share debut on Dalal Street.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP Today Arisinfra Solutions shares are showing no activity in the unlisted market. According to stock market experts, Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that Arisinfra Solutions shares are trading without any premium or discount to their IPO price in the grey market.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Listing Price Considering the Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Arisinfra Solutions shares would be ₹222 apiece, which is at par to their issue price of ₹222 per share.

Analysts also expect a muted listing of Arisinfra Solutions shares in the Indian stock market today.

“Arisinfra Solutions IPO received a tepid response from the primary market investors, and it is expected to continue post-listing as well. The company promoters offered its shares at high valuations; hence, we expect a muted listing of the company shares. However, much will depend upon the market mood. In the bear case scenario, Arisinfra Solutions shares may also have a discounted listing,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, SEBI-registered Fundamental Equity Analyst.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Details The bidding for Arisinfra Solutions IPO commenced on June 18 and concluded on June 20. The IPO allotment was fixed on June 23, and Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date is today, June 25. Arisinfra Solutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band was fixed at ₹222 per share. The company raised ₹499.60 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.25 crore equity shares.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO was subscribed 2.65 times in total. The retail investors segment was booked 5.59 times, the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 3.14 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 1.42 times.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.