Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Mumbai-based firm raises ₹224.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Mumbai-based construction materials provider Arisinfra Solutions Limited completed its anchor investor round on Tuesday, 17 June 2025. The company raised ₹224.8 crore from its anchor investors ahead of the public issue, according to the exchange filing.

According to BSE data, the company allocated 1,01,26,946 or more than 1.01 crore equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹222 per share, with a face value of ₹2 apiece.

Citigroup Global, Astorne Capital, Necta Bloom, Nexus Global, Zeal Global, Saint Capital, Winro Commercial, and Sunrise Investment Trust are among the top investors who invested in the public issue ahead of the public subscription.

Out of the 15 anchor investors, Necta Bloom VCC—Regal Fund has the largest allocation, at 16.24 per cent of the total anchor allocation. Astorne Capital came in second, with a 13.34 per cent allocation of the total anchor issue.

There were no domestic mutual funds that applied for the anchor investor issue on Tuesday, according to the BSE filing.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO latest GMP As of Tuesday, 17 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for Arisinfra Solutions IPO stood at ₹25 per share. With the upper price band at ₹222 per share, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹247, a premium of 11.26 per cent, according to Investorgain.com.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to subscribe to a primary issue. As of the end of the anchor day, the GMP is flat at ₹25 apiece.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Details Arisinfra Solutions IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 2,25,04,324 or over 2.25 crore equity shares as the company aims to raise nearly ₹499.60 crore from the book-built issue. However, there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component for this public issue.

The company seeks to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay loans, support its working capital requirements, and invest in a subsidiary. It also disclosed plans for a potential unidentified acquisition, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share with a lot size of 67 shares per lot. The IPO will open on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 20 June 2025.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-running lead managers for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

