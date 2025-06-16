ArisInfra Solutions IPO opens on Wednesday, June 18: Here's what GMP trend hints ahead of subscription

The ArisInfra Solutions IPO has been scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, and will close on Friday, June 20. The ArisInfra Solutions IPO date for allocation to anchor investors is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, June 17). The ArisInfra Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. ArisInfra Solutions IPO lot size is 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter.

Advertisement

ArisInfra is a technology-enabled company that operates in the business-to-business (B2B) sector of the growing construction materials industry. The company aims to digitize and streamline the procurement process, providing a seamless end-to-end experience for customers.

Its range of products includes GI pipes (Steel), MS Wire (Steel), MS TMT Bars (Steel), OPC Bulk (Cement), among others.

From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024, the company successfully supplied 10.35 million metric tonnes of construction materials, which encompass aggregates, ready-mix concrete, steel, cement, construction chemicals, and walling solutions, by leveraging 1,458 vendors and catering to 2,133 customers across 963 postal codes in various locations, such as Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

The company’s clientele includes Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited, J Kumar Infraprojects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, EMS Limited, S P Singla Constructions Private Limited, and others.

Advertisement

Also Read | ArisInfra Solutions IPO: Check 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

ArisInfra Solutions IPO GMP today According to the last five sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP is ₹25.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹40.00, as reported by experts from investorgain.com. Let's check what does ArisInfra Solutions IPO GMP today ahead of opening for subscription;

ArisInfra Solutions IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates ArisInfra Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ArisInfra Solutions share price is indicated at ₹247 apiece, which is 11.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹222.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ArisInfra Solutions IPO details Arisinfra Solutions IPO consists of a fresh issue of 2,25,04,324 equity shares, aggregating to ₹499.60 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Arisinfra Solutions plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including repaying or prepaying loans, addressing the Company's working capital needs, investing in its subsidiary, and supporting general corporate initiatives, as well as potential undisclosed acquisitions.

The book-running lead managers for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO are JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) acts as the registrar for the offering.

Advertisement