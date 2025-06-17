Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on 18 June 2025, i.e. tomorrow. The company has declared Arisinfra Solutions' IPO price band at ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share, and it aims to raise ₹499.60 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The Arisinfra Solutions IPO will remain available for bidding from 18 to 20 June 2025. According to market observers, shares of Arisinfra Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today.

Top 10 Arisinfra Solutions IPO details 1] Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Arisinfra Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today.

2] Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscription date: The Arisinfra Solutions IPO will remain available for bidding from 18 to 20 June 2025.

3] Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band: The company has declared the price band of the public issue at ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share.

4] Arisinfra Solutions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹499.60 crore, which is entirely fresh.

5] Arisinfra Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 67 company shares.

6] Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 21 June 2025. However, 21 June is Saturday, and if there is any delay, we can expect the finalisation of share allocation on 23 June, i.e. Monday next week.

7] Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited or Link Intime has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Arisinfra Solutions IPO investment limit: A retail bidder can apply in lots, and one lot comprises 67 company shares. A retail bidder will require a minimum of ₹14,874 (67 x 222). A retail bidder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, which means a retail bidder can invest a maximum of ₹1,93,362 [13 x (67 x 222)].

9] Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing date: The most likely date for listing company shares is 25 June 2025.

10] Arisinfra Solutions IPO review: Arisinfra Solutions Limited is a tech-enabled B2B supplier of construction materials. The company enjoys a virtual monopoly in its business segment and is one of the most preferred construction partners in India. In FY24, the company posted losses, while it has shown signs of recovery in the first nine months of FY25.