Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Price band set at ₹210-222 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band: The Arisinfra Solutions Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Arisinfra Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 and will close on Friday, June 20. The allocation to anchor investors for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 17.

The company in an advertisement on Financial Express ePaper said that since it has incurred loss in fiscal 2024 based on restated financial information, the basic and diluted EPS is negative, and hence, the price to earnings is not ascertainable. The Arisinfra Solutions IPO lot size is 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Arisinfra Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, June 23 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, June 24 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Arisinfra Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 25.

ArisInfra Solutions Limited is a contemporary platform designed to assist construction and infrastructure firms in purchasing materials with ease and managing their finances intelligently.

ArisInfra operates as a business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused company within the growing construction materials sector. The organization aims to digitize and streamline the procurement process, providing an effective end-to-end experience for customers.

Its product range encompasses GI pipe (Steel), MS Wire (Steel), MS TMT Bar (Steel), OPC Bulk (Cement), among other materials. The company's clientele includes Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited, J Kumar Infraprojects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, EMS Limited, S P Singla Constructions Private Limited, and several others.

ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, offers enhanced services specifically designed for real estate developers, such as advisory, consulting, marketing, and sales support.