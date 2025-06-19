Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 1.32 times on Day 2; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

Mumbai-based construction materials provider Arisinfra Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) received a moderate response on the second day of the public subscription. The public issue was booked 1.32 times as of the second day of the bidding rounds on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO through a book-built issue is offering an entirely fresh issue of 2,25,04,324 or over 2.25 crore equity shares as the company aims to raise nearly ₹499.60 crore from the stock markets.

Out of the three investor segments, the retail investor portion was subscribed the most. Investors oversubscribed three times with a total of 71,30,140 or 71.30 lakh bids, compared to the 23,79,028 or 23.79 shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) came in second with 1.39 times subscription as investors booked a total of 49,46,878 or 49.46 lakh equity shares, compared to the 35,68,542 or 35.68 lakh shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received the least subscription out of the three segments as of the end of the second day. The QIB portion was booked 73 per cent of the total offer, as investors bid for 52,26,067 or 52.26 lakh shares, compared to the 71,37,086 or 71.37 lakh shares on offer.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO latest GMP As of 19 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Arisinfra Solutions IPO stood at ₹22 per share as of the end of the second day of bidding.

With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹222, the shares are expected to be listed in the Indian stock market at ₹244, with a premium of 9.91 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to subscribe to a primary issue. On 19 June 2025, it dropped by ₹3 to its current level of ₹22 per share.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Details Arisinfra Solutions IPO is offering an entirely fresh issue of 2,25,04,324 or over 2.25 crore equity shares as the company aims to raise nearly ₹499.60 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component for this IPO.

The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share with a lot size of 67 shares per lot. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 20 June 2025.

The company seeks to use the money raised from the IPO to repay or prepay loans, support its working capital requirements, and invest in a subsidiary. It also disclosed plans for a potential unidentified acquisition, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.

The company raised ₹224.8 crore from its anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-runners for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar to the offer.

