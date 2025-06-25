ArisInfra Solutions share price plunges over 22% after weak listing; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing largely in line with Street expectations as market analysts had anticipated a tepid listing, citing muted interest in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and a flat grey market premium (GMP) leading up to the debut.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Jun 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Arisinfra Solutions share price was listed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>205 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 7.66% from its issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>222.
Arisinfra Solutions share price was listed at ₹205 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 7.66% from its issue price of ₹222.(Photo: Company Website)

Arisinfra Solutions share price plunged after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Arisinfra Solutions shares declined over 22% from its issue price on Wednesday after listing at discount.

Arisinfra Solutions shares were listed at 205 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 7.66% from its issue price of 222. On BSE, the stock was listed with a 5.81% discount at 209.10 apiece.

Following the weak listing, selling pressure intensified, dragging Arisinfra Solutions share price down to 172.65 on the BSE — a decline of 22.23% from the issue price.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing largely in line with Street expectations as market analysts had anticipated a tepid listing, citing muted interest in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and a flat grey market premium (GMP) leading up to the debut.

Should you buy, sell or hold Arisinfra Solutions shares after listing?

Analysts attributed the weak share listing to the muted response received for ArisInfra Solutions IPO and overall lacklustre investor demand.

“ArisInfra Solutions shares made a weak debut on the stock exchanges, listing at a discount after receiving a lukewarm response to its IPO. The stock declined post-listing amid subdued momentum. Given the lackluster listing and ongoing volatility, IPO investors may consider exiting their positions, while maintaining a stop loss in the range of 180 – 182,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

While the current price levels may appear attractive to new investors, it is advisable to adopt a wait-and-watch approach until the stock price shows signs of stabilisation, he added.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO was subscribed 2.65 times in total. The retail investors segment was booked 5.59 times, the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 3.14 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 1.42 times.

At 2:10 PM, ArisInfra Solutions share price was trading at 173.10 apiece on the BSE, down 17.22% from its listing price, and down 22.03% from its issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

