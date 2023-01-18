SME IPO: Aristo BioTech's public issue closes tomorrow. Check GMP, subscription details1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 09:14 AM IST
- Aristo Bio - Tech will list on the NSE Emerge platform
Aristo Bio - Tech And Lifescience Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on Monday, January 16, 2023, and will conclude on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The SME issue has been overall subscribed 9.41 times as of day 2 on Tuesday, with 15.38 times bid in the retail category, and 3.45 times in the non institutional investors (NII) category.
