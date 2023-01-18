The company intends to raise ₹1,305.22 lakhs by issue of 18,12,800 shares which are priced at ₹72 per share for the IPO and will be sold in lots of 1,600 shares. The HNI portion is 8,60,800 shares, which is 50 per cent of the net issue shares. The remaining 50 per cent, which is 8,60,800 is the Retail Investor portion.