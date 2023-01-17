Aristo BioTech IPO: GMP, subscription status, key details of the SME issue2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- Aristo BioTech IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, January 16, 2023
Aristo Bio - Tech And Lifescience Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on Monday, January 16, 2023, and will conclude on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. As of 11:40 am on day 2, the issue has been subscribed 3.75 times.
