Aristo BioTech IPO: GMP, subscription status, key details of the SME issue

Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research, Profitmart Securities said “Aristo Bio tech is a leading agrochemical player enjoying a diversified basket of technical and branded formulations in its product basket. It put up a decent performance in FY22 and hopefully in FY23 also the co will be recording healthy growth in both topline and profits. We believe the domestic agrochemicals industry presents a strong business opportunity ahead for the next 2 to 3 years going ahead."

