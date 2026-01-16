Aritas Vinyl IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 30% so far. Check GMP, issue details, more.

Aritas Vinyl IPO commenced on Friday, January 16 and will conclude on Tuesday, January 20. Aritas Vinyl IPO price band has been set at ₹40 to ₹47 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 shares thereafter.

Aritas Vinyl Limited specializes in the production and sale of technical textiles, including artificial leather, which is commonly referred to as PU synthetic leather and PVC-coated leather, utilizing advanced Transfer Coating Technology.

The firm manufactures artificial leather, PVC vinyl, and associated products, catering to various sectors such as automotive, fashion, and interior design.

The company distributes products to wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, and exports to regions including Greece, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, the USA, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), advocating for synthetic leather as a replacement for traditional animal leather.

The recent financial results of the company indicate stable operations, with a total revenue of ₹98 crore in FY25 and a profit after tax amounting to ₹4.10 crore. For the period of five months ending in August 2025, the company recorded a profit of ₹2.40 crore.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Mirza International Ltd (with a P/E of 39.71), and Amin Tannery Ltd (with a P/E of 58.67).

Aritas Vinyl IPO subscription status Aritas Vinyl IPO subscription status is 30% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 7%, and NII portion was booked 65%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 22,68,000 shares against 75,81,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:30 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Aritas Vinyl IPO details Aritas Vinyl's public offering includes a new issuance of shares valued at ₹32.9 crore and a sale of shares worth ₹4.6 crore by current shareholders, bringing the total size of the offering to approximately ₹37.5 crore. The funds raised from the new issuance will mainly be allocated to meet working capital needs and to invest in capital expenditures for a solar power initiative, as well as for general corporate uses.

The structure of the IPO favours retail investors, as approximately 56.5% of the net offer is set aside for them. About 37.5% of the issue is designated for non-institutional investors, while qualified institutional buyers represent just under 1%. Additionally, a segment of the issue has been allocated for the market maker.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd serves as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt Ltd is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

Aritas Vinyl IPO GMP today Aritas Vinyl IPO GMP today is ₹9. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aritas Vinyl is indicated at ₹56 apiece, which is 19.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹47.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

