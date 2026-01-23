Aritas Vinyl SME IPO listing: Shares hit 5% lower circuit after a flat opening; details here

Aritas Vinyl SME IPO listing: Aritas Vinyl share price hit its 5% lower circuit after a flat opening on Friday, January 23, on the BSE SME. Aritas Vinyl shares opened at ₹47, the same as their issue price. After opening at par with the issue price, the SME stock hit its 5% lower circuit of ₹44.65.

The listing of the SME IPO was on expected lines, as Aritas Vinyl SME IPO GMP on Friday morning was zero, indicating the stock was to list flat.

Aritas Vinyl IPO opened for subscription on January 16 and concluded on January 20. The price band of the IPO was fixed at ₹47 per share.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Share allotment was finalised on January 21, while listing was done today, i.e. January 23.

As Mint reported earlier, Aritas Vinyl produces and sells technical textiles, including artificial leather, which is commonly referred to as PU synthetic leather and PVC-coated leather, utilising advanced Transfer Coating Technology.

Its total revenue was ₹98 crore in FY25, and the profit after tax was ₹4.10 crore. For the period of five months ending in August 2025, the company recorded a profit of ₹2.40 crore.

Stock market today The Indian stock market benchmarks traded lacklustre on Friday morning on profit booking amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex swung between gains and losses, hitting its intraday high and low of 82,516.27 and 82,131.49, respectively.

Geopolitical uncertainties, foreign capital outflow, and rupee volatility are weighing on stock market sentiment.

