Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 24 2024 09:44:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.85 2.53%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 980.30 0.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 430.55 0.53%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 345.40 1.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,773.30 0.80%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details inside
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details inside

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Shivangini

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: Mumbai-based real estate firm Arkade Developers is set to make its stock market debut on September 24, 2024, with a listing on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details insidePremium
Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details inside

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: This comes after the company's successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised 410 crore through a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares. The IPO, which was open for subscription from September 16 to September 19, 2024, saw strong interest from investors. 

24 Sep 2024, 09:36:42 AM IST

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developer IPO expected to debut with over 50% premium, say market experts

Market analysts report that the Arkade Developer IPO has seen a favorable response from primary market investors, while the overall mood in the secondary market remains optimistic. Experts further indicated that strong grey market trends point to a promising listing for Arkade Developer shares. They predict the shares could list at a premium of over 50%. Currently, the grey market premium is around 64, signaling a potential 50% listing gain for those who have been allotted shares. Read more

24 Sep 2024, 09:17:44 AM IST

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developers secures significant anchor investment

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live: Arkade Developers has attracted substantial interest from anchor investors. The Mumbai-based real estate firm has successfully raised 122.40 crore through this pre-IPO placement.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue