Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: GMP, allotment, listing date, time and other details inside

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Arkade Developer IPO Listing Live Updates: Mumbai-based real estate firm Arkade Developers is set to make its stock market debut on September 24, 2024, with a listing on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).